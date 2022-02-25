Florida father and two children dead after mother finds them unconscious in pool

A father and his two children, aged 5 and 2, have died after being found unresponsive in a backyard pool in Hollywood, Florida.

According to local police and fire officials, the children’s mother found them in the pool of a home on South Highland Drive around 3:30pm on Thursday. The three victims were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

“When officers arrived on scene, they found three people who were unresponsive,”

Deanna Bettineschi, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, told WSVN. “Officers immediately rendered aid, and they were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.”

Police did not reveal the names of the three victims.

Community members were horrified by the news.

“It’s horrible, and I’m shaken right now,” one unnamed neighbor told WSVN. “We’re cordial, and here and there we say hi to them. We really keep to ourselves in this neighborhood until something like this happens, unfortunately.”

The neighbor said the family has five children, one of whom recently left home for college.

Police are investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow