Tiktoker films evacuation from lion enclosure in Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida

A group of tourists on a safari inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida were stuck in a lion enclosure for over 40 minutes and had to be evacuated.

On 12 February, Katelin, who goes by the handle @purely_katelin on TikTok, posted a video on the video sharing platform that showed her family enjoying the safari.

In the video, which collected more than 270,000 views and 7,000 likes, she narrated that her family and the other tourists had been stuck in the lion enclosure for over 40 minutes.

