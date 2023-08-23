Five deaths this year from ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria recorded in Florida

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There have been five deaths caused by flesh-eating bacteria in the Bay Area of Florida since January, according to official figures released on 18 August.

The vibrio vulnificus bacterium causes life-threatening infections and is mostly found in warm seawater.

As well as two deaths that occurred in Hillsborough County, three people in Pasco, Polk and Sarasota also succumbed to the bacterial infection. In total, 26 cases of vibrio vulnificus have been reported in Florida this year.

While these infections are rare, on the Florida Department of Health website it is outlined that “vibrio vulnificus can cause disease in those who eat contaminated seafood or have an open wound that is exposed to warm seawater containing the bacteria.”

However, there’s no evidence to suggest you can catch the bacteria from another person.

To avoid contracting the bacterial infection, health officials advise not coming into contact with seawater if you have any open wounds, and always wearing gloves while handling shellfish. People with a compromised immune system should also protect their feet when at the beach to prevent any scrapes or gashes from sharp rocks or shells.

It is those who are immunocompromised (and have chronic liver disease in particular) that face the biggest risk of the bacterium getting into the bloodstream and causing septic shock.

Symptoms of this bacterial infection include diarrhoea, abdominal pain and vomiting, and it can also cause blistering skin lesions, fever and chills. According to the Florida Department of Health, 50 per cent of infections are thought to be fatal.

The bacteria generally multiplies at a faster rate during warmer weather, while cases spiked in Florida in October 2022 after Hurricane Ian caused inland flooding. As a result, figures reached an abnormal high of 74 total cases and 17 deaths.

The New York State Health Department confirmed last week that two New York residents and one Connecticut have been killed by the vibrio vulnificus bacterium this summer.

In a statement, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said: “While rare, the vibrio bacterium has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous.”

“As we investigate further, it is critical that all New Yorkers stay vigilant and take responsible precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including protecting open wounds from seawater and for those with compromised immune systems, avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish which may carry the bacteria,” she added.