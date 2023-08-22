Maui wildfires – latest: Biden surveys devastation in Hawaii as residents grapple with historic loss
After facing criticism for his response to the disaster, the President met with officials and survivors in Maui on Monday
President Biden and First Lady arrive in Maui
President Joe Biden is meeting with first responders and survivors in Hawaii as he surveys the damage wrought by the devastating wildfires which have so far claimed 114 victims.
After facing criticism for his response to the disaster, the president and First Lady Jill Biden travelled from Nevada to Maui to meet with federal, state, and local leaders as well as survivors and first responders who battled the blaze.
Richard Bissen, the mayor of Maui said around 850 people are still missing.
The search to find and identify victims remains painstakingly slow — only 27 victims have so far been identified, with families of 16 of those yet to be notified.
While Maui turns to efforts to rebuild the community, locals are now bracing for potential storm effects as the remnants of post-tropical cyclone Fernanda head to the state.
Heavy rainfall is expected between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Questions continue to mount over why the sirens didn’t sound to warn Lahaina residents about the wildfires – and whether this may have cost lives.
Approximately 85 per cent of burned are search
The County of Maui has found 114 remains of people in the burned area of Lahaina in Maui.
In an official statement, the county said that 85 per cent of the search area has been probed by rescue and recovery teams as well as cadaver dogs.
The search will continue on Monday morning local time.
Beanie Babies creates new Aloha bear in support of Hawaii wildfire victims
The creator of Beanie Babies has created a new bear amid the ongoing devastation caused by thewildfires in Hawaii.
Ty Warner, the creator and founder of Beanie Babies, announced on 17 August in a press release the introduction of what Warner’s Ty Inc is calling the Aloha bear. All of the profits from the limited time sale will be donated to the American Red Cross and their efforts to help victims of the wildfires.
The stuffed animal itself is a burnt orange bear with a rainbow ribbon tied around its neck into a bow with an inscription on the right side of its chest that reads “Maui Strong.”
Brittany Miller reports:
Ty Inc is the latest company to join in efforts to assist wildfire victims
Highly flammable grasses in Hawaii fueled spread of deadly Maui wildfires, experts say
Highly flammable grass is believed to have fuelled the rapid spread of the deadly wildfires in Maui that have killed at least 111 people and destroyed the island’s historic town of Lahaina.
Experts say the invasive, non-native grassland that covers a quarter of the Hawaii islands has been a major fire risk they have been warning about for years.
The types of grass, including guinea grass, molasses grass and buffel grass, originated in Africa but were brought to Hawaii for livestock because it proved drought-resistant.
“These grasses are highly aggressive, grow very fast and are highly flammable,” Melissa Chimera, who coordinates the Pacific Fire Exchange, a Hawaii-based project sharing fire science among Pacific island governments, told The New York Times.
“That’s a recipe for fires that are a lot larger and a lot more destructive,” Ms Chimera added. Her grandmother lived on the Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Co.’s plantation in Maui after emigrating from the Philippines.
Maui residents search for pets left behind as wildfires swept in
Facebook groups have been inundated with photos of cats, dogs, rabbits, horses and exotic birds, and many remain missing nearly one week on from the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century.
“I am absolutely heartbroken,” one pet owner wrote on the Lost & Found Animals of Maui Fires group along with photos of her cats Lily Jupiter, Puma and Tiger.
Bevan Hurley reports:
Animal shelters inundated with hundreds of animals who suffered burns and smoke inhalation, writes Bevan Hurley
Maui homeowner reveals property upgrades that left her house the only one spared by wildfires
The once-colourful homes along the coast of historic Maui town of Lahaina are now mostly obliterated, leaving a series of ruins covered in a layer of grey soot and ash from the devastating wildfires that ravaged the area.
Except for one.
Aerial photos of destroyed properties show a red-roofed home with a pristine white facade and red roof still standing, seemingly untouched by the blazes.
A photo of the scene immediately went viral, with some wondering if it could be Photoshopped or if it was part of a larger conspiracy, like many images that have circulated online in the wake of the disaster.
Ariana Baio reports:
More than 2,700 structures in historic Lahaina were damaged or destroyed in the tragic conflagration
Wedding photographer criticises ‘tone-deaf’ brides asking for refunds after Maui wildfires
A wedding videographer has candidly criticised brides for worrying about their big days and asking for refunds amid relief efforts for the Maui wildfires.
Shayna Kiesler couldn’t believe how many requests she’d received from individuals looking to get their non-refundable deposits back from her company, Portola Wedding Films in Maui, because they would no longer be able to host their nuptials on the island.
Kiesler’s sister, Reyna Edmonds, posted a TikTok on 14 August urging brides to stop making these monetary demands, as she noted conditions on the island are “horrific”. The Seattle-based wedding photographer attempted to appeal to the frustrated individuals, while also opening their eyes to the realities of Maui residents right now.
“While I realise to brides this is the most important day of their life, it is extremely tone-deaf for what is going on on the island of Maui,” she said. “Please be patient, please give them their time that they need to figure out what is going on, and only reach out if you’re actually willing to help.”
Biden tells Hawaii that the US ‘grieves with you’ as he surveys Maui wildfire devastation
President praised the residents of Hawaii for showing ‘absolute incredible courage’ in the face of tragedy.
FEMA warns Maui residents to beware of scams
Those left without homes and their possessions are at risk of being targetted by scammers and fraudulent schemes, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said.
FEMA warned survivors of the Maui wildfires to beware of scammers and to report any suspicious activity to StopFEMAfraud@fema.dhs.gov or call 1-866-223-0814.
“Unfortunately, after a disaster like the Maui Fires, scam artists, identity thieves, and other criminals may attempt to take advantage of survivors,” the government organisation wrote on Twitter.
