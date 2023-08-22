✕ Close President Biden and First Lady arrive in Maui

President Joe Biden is meeting with first responders and survivors in Hawaii as he surveys the damage wrought by the devastating wildfires which have so far claimed 114 victims.

After facing criticism for his response to the disaster, the president and First Lady Jill Biden travelled from Nevada to Maui to meet with federal, state, and local leaders as well as survivors and first responders who battled the blaze.

Richard Bissen, the mayor of Maui said around 850 people are still missing.

The search to find and identify victims remains painstakingly slow — only 27 victims have so far been identified, with families of 16 of those yet to be notified.

While Maui turns to efforts to rebuild the community, locals are now bracing for potential storm effects as the remnants of post-tropical cyclone Fernanda head to the state.

Heavy rainfall is expected between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Questions continue to mount over why the sirens didn’t sound to warn Lahaina residents about the wildfires – and whether this may have cost lives.