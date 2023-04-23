Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Florida couple was shot at after going to the wrong house to make an Instacart grocery delivery.

Waldes Thomas said he and his girlfriend, Diamond D’arville, were making the delivery in Broward County when they mistakenly pulled up at the wrong address and walked onto the property.

Mr Thomas told WTVJ that a male homeowner demanded to know who they were and eventually pulled up behind them in his truck.

“I had seen him pull out a gun and that’s when I said, ‘We got to go, we got to go,’” Ms D’arville told WTVJ. “I was scared, I’m not going to lie.”

The couple says that their car was then struck by several gunshots and they pulled over to call Davie police.

“We were there for Instacart, we were trying to tell him, and he went about it the wrong way — instead of just calling police, saying ‘I have trespassers on my lawn,’ he decided to shoot,” Mr Thomas said.

Davie police confirmed to WTJV that a gun had been fired in the area but that no injuries had been reported.

“(A detective) asked if we wanted to prosecute and we agreed to do that, but he said since they didn’t break any laws or do anything unlawful, they couldn’t do anything because we were on their property,” Ms D’arville told WTVJ.

“It’s just not right - even if you have a gun, I understand you’re trying to protect your family, but you don’t come outside shooting.

“We’re telling you what we’re here, we’re trying to leave and you’re blocking us in, it could’ve just been on our way and they made it bigger than what it was.”

Instacart told WTJV that it was looking into the incident.

“The safety of the entire Instacart community is incredibly important to us, and we take immediate action when we receive reports of violence or threats of violence made against any member of the Instacart community. We have reached out to the shopper and will cooperate with law enforcement on any ongoing investigation,” the company said in a statement.

The incident comes after a spate of shootings in response to unreasonable threats, including those of Ralph Yarl, Kaylin Gillis and two Texas cheerleaders.