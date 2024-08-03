✕ Close Tropical storm threatens to make landfall in Florida

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Florida’s Big Bend region is under a hurricane watch on Saturday as a potential tropical storm is set to make landfall in the coming days.

The storm, currently categorized as Tropical Depression 4 and expected to upgrade into Tropical Storm Debby, is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Sunshine State through Wednesday. The storm is forecasted to make landfall early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Hurricane conditions could begin in western Florida as early as Sunday night. Afterward, the storm is expected to slow, which could mean concentrated rain and flooding in the region. Sea levels will rise up to 20 feet before conditions improve on Monday, the NWS added.

Beach-front communities in Florida are now preparing for the devastating storm, with city workers securing lifeguard towers, trash cans and equipment on beaches as winds blow in.

Jevon Graham, emergency management division chief for Clearwater, Florida, told theTampa Bay Times that storm surge and rainfall pose the biggest threats to the community.

“We’re just kind of prepping the city for the flood that may potentially come our way,” Graham said.