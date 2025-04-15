Third-grade teacher who was arrested at alcohol-fueled teen party gets job at a new elementary school
A third-grade teacher is back in the classroom after being cleared of felony charges related to an arrest at an underage house party in January
A Florida third-grade teacher who was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors for attending an underage house party has returned to work at a different elementary school in her school district.
Karly Anderson, 45, was placed on administrative leave at Roosevelt Elementary School in January after being arrested in connection with an alcohol-fueled underage party that took place at a principal’s home in Cocoa Beach, Florida.
According to an affidavit, Anderson was allegedly slurring her words and smelled of alcohol when she identified herself as a teacher to police. She allegedly admitted to hanging out at the party.
Anderson, who denies participating in the party, initially told Inside Edition she had “retired” from her job. But according to Brevard Public Schools, she’s returned to work at Saturn Elementary in Cocoa Beach.
A spokesperson for the schools told Florida Today that Anderson was “cleared” by the Department of Children and Family Services and the state attorney who declined to formally charge her with a child neglect-related charge.
Anderson was arrested on suspicion of child neglect but was only charged with disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication regarding the January incident.
"She is a certified teacher and as of today she’s been placed by the district back into a classroom,” the spokesperson said.
The Independent has asked Brevard Public Schools for comment.
Police in Cocoa Beach showed up at the home of former Roosevelt Elementary School principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan in January after receiving a noise complaint. When they arrived, they discovered more than 100 teenagers drinking alcohol and using marijuana.
Body camera footage released by police shows Anderson, reportedly intoxicated, arguing with police officers about the party. At one point, when an officer tried to inform Anderson that children were drinking alcohol, she interrupted him and said, “I’ve already known.”
But Anderson maintains that she did not participate.
“I did not see any alcohol,” Anderson told Inside Edition.
Ken Weaver, an attorney for Anderson, said his client did not participate in the party and “wasn’t responsible for anything going on.”
He said Anderson was at a restaurant with Hill-Brodigan when she received a call that there was a party at her home. The two then went to Hill-Brodigan’s home.
Parents of school-aged children at the elementary school protested Anderson’s return to the classroom on Monday, according to Fox 35 Orlando.
“I was livid because honestly the woman still hasn’t gone to court, this issue has not been resolved at all and so she has no place being inside of a school right now,” parent Ashley Fernandez told Fox 35 Orlando.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments