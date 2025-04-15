Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida third-grade teacher who was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors for attending an underage house party has returned to work at a different elementary school in her school district.

Karly Anderson, 45, was placed on administrative leave at Roosevelt Elementary School in January after being arrested in connection with an alcohol-fueled underage party that took place at a principal’s home in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

According to an affidavit, Anderson was allegedly slurring her words and smelled of alcohol when she identified herself as a teacher to police. She allegedly admitted to hanging out at the party.

Anderson, who denies participating in the party, initially told Inside Edition she had “retired” from her job. But according to Brevard Public Schools, she’s returned to work at Saturn Elementary in Cocoa Beach.

open image in gallery Karly Anderson, a third-grade teacher in Florida, has returned to the classroom after being arrested on two misdemeanors in connection to an underage party ( Brevard County Sheriff's Office )

A spokesperson for the schools told Florida Today that Anderson was “cleared” by the Department of Children and Family Services and the state attorney who declined to formally charge her with a child neglect-related charge.

Anderson was arrested on suspicion of child neglect but was only charged with disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication regarding the January incident.

"She is a certified teacher and as of today she’s been placed by the district back into a classroom,” the spokesperson said.

The Independent has asked Brevard Public Schools for comment.

open image in gallery Principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan (left) and third-grade teacher Anderson (right) were arrested in connection to the underage party that had more than 100 teens in attendance ( Brevard County Sheriff’s Office )

Police in Cocoa Beach showed up at the home of former Roosevelt Elementary School principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan in January after receiving a noise complaint. When they arrived, they discovered more than 100 teenagers drinking alcohol and using marijuana.

Body camera footage released by police shows Anderson, reportedly intoxicated, arguing with police officers about the party. At one point, when an officer tried to inform Anderson that children were drinking alcohol, she interrupted him and said, “I’ve already known.”

But Anderson maintains that she did not participate.

“I did not see any alcohol,” Anderson told Inside Edition.

Ken Weaver, an attorney for Anderson, said his client did not participate in the party and “wasn’t responsible for anything going on.”

He said Anderson was at a restaurant with Hill-Brodigan when she received a call that there was a party at her home. The two then went to Hill-Brodigan’s home.

Parents of school-aged children at the elementary school protested Anderson’s return to the classroom on Monday, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

“I was livid because honestly the woman still hasn’t gone to court, this issue has not been resolved at all and so she has no place being inside of a school right now,” parent Ashley Fernandez told Fox 35 Orlando.