Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Five teens dead in Florida after car crashes into pond near Topgolf venue

Crash occured after teens got off work at local restaurant

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Monday 26 June 2023 22:55
Comments
<p>Five teens died in accident, police said</p>

Five teens died in accident, police said

(Google StreetView)

Five teenagers died over the weekend in Fort Myers, Florida, when their car sank in a retention pond near a Topgolf complex, according to police.

Four of the teens, all aged 18 to 19, worked together at a Texas Roadhouse chain restaurant.

A post from the restaurant identified four of the victims as employees Amanda Ferguson, Eric Paul, Breanna Coleman, and Jackson Eyre.

A fifth person, not yet publicly identified, was also in the car.

The crash occured between 10:30pm on Sunday and early Monday morning, according to officials.

Recommended

All five inside the car were pronounced dead on the scene.

"It took a long time to get it out," police spokesperson Kristen Capuzzi told the Fort Myers News-Press.

Fort Myers police and fire department personnel assisted with the recovery effort and investigation, as did the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in