Five teens dead in Florida after car crashes into pond near Topgolf venue

Five teenagers died over the weekend in Fort Myers, Florida, when their car sank in a retention pond near a Topgolf complex, according to police.

Four of the teens, all aged 18 to 19, worked together at a Texas Roadhouse chain restaurant.

A post from the restaurant identified four of the victims as employees Amanda Ferguson, Eric Paul, Breanna Coleman, and Jackson Eyre.

A fifth person, not yet publicly identified, was also in the car.

The crash occured between 10:30pm on Sunday and early Monday morning, according to officials.

All five inside the car were pronounced dead on the scene.

"It took a long time to get it out," police spokesperson Kristen Capuzzi told the Fort Myers News-Press.

Fort Myers police and fire department personnel assisted with the recovery effort and investigation, as did the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.