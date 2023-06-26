Five teens dead in Florida after car crashes into pond near Topgolf venue
Crash occured after teens got off work at local restaurant
Five teenagers died over the weekend in Fort Myers, Florida, when their car sank in a retention pond near a Topgolf complex, according to police.
Four of the teens, all aged 18 to 19, worked together at a Texas Roadhouse chain restaurant.
A post from the restaurant identified four of the victims as employees Amanda Ferguson, Eric Paul, Breanna Coleman, and Jackson Eyre.
A fifth person, not yet publicly identified, was also in the car.
The crash occured between 10:30pm on Sunday and early Monday morning, according to officials.
All five inside the car were pronounced dead on the scene.
"It took a long time to get it out," police spokesperson Kristen Capuzzi told the Fort Myers News-Press.
Fort Myers police and fire department personnel assisted with the recovery effort and investigation, as did the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies