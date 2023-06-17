Two people have been hospitalized after a waterspout whipped onto a Florida beach sending debris flying.

Police released video of the twister moving quickly ashore onto Clearwater Beach, tearing umbrellas from the sand and tossing them into the air.

This comes as a series of extreme weather events claimed lives across the Florida and Texas Panhandles.

An 11-year-old boy was among three people killed by the massive tornado which tore through Perryton, Texas, a town of around 8,000 people close to the Oklahoma border, on Thursday around 5pm local time.