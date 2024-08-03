Tropical Storm Debby forms in Gulf of Mexico, threatening Florida with flooding and tornadoes: Live
Tropical Storm Debby is expected make landfall early Monday morning
Florida is facing dangerous storm surge and winds as Tropical Storm Debby forms in the Gulf of Mexico.
The storm, which upgraded from a tropical depression on Saturday afternoon, will bring heavy rain, “life-threatening” storm surge and dangerous flooding to the Sunshine State, the National Weather Service forecasts.
Debby will likely upgrade to a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Florida’s Big Bend region, the NWS said.
As the storm blows through the Gulf of Mexico, southwestern Florida and the Florida Keys are bracing for overnight tornadoes. Hurricane conditions could begin in western Florida as early as Sunday night. Afterward, the storm is expected to slow, which could mean concentrated rain and flooding in the region, the NWS added.
Parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast are now under a hurricane warning as of Saturday afternoon. Beach-front communities in Florida are preparing for the devastating storm, with city workers securing lifeguard towers, trash cans and equipment as winds blow in.
Jevon Graham, emergency management division chief for Clearwater, Florida, told the Tampa Bay Times that storm surge and rainfall pose the biggest threats.
“We’re just kind of prepping the city for the flood that may potentially come our way,” Graham said.
List: Tropical Storm Debby alerts in Florida
Several warnings and watches have been issued throughout Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Debby strengthens and approaches the state.
A warning indicates residents should take immediate protective action, while a watch means residents should begin preparations for extreme weather.
Hurricane Warning: Florida’s Gulf Coast from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River
Hurricane Watch: Florida coast west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass; Florida coast east of the Suwannee River to Yankeetown.
Tropical Storm Warning: The Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge including the Dry Tortugas; West coast of the Florida peninsula from south of the Suwannee River to East Cape Sable.
Tropical Storm Watch: The Florida Keys north of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Channel 5 Bridge; the Florida coast west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach.
Storm Surge Warning: Aripeka, Florida northward to Indian Pass
Storm Surge Watch: Bonita Beach northward to Aripeka, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor
Mapped: ‘Life-threatening’ storm surge in Florida
Tropical Storm Debby is expected to bring “life-threatening” storm surge to Florida in the coming days. While the storm won’t make landfall until Monday, heavy winds could cause tornadoes in southwest Florida this evening.
Tropical Storm Debby forms in Gulf of Mexico
The tropical depression heading for Florida has now strengthened into Tropica Storm Debby in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.
Now, much of Florida’s Gulf Coast is under a hurricane warning as AccuWeather meteorologists forecast the storm will strengthen into a Category 1. Debby is expected to make landfall on the Sunshine State by early Monday.
Many parts of Florida’s western coast are also under less-severe alerts, including tropical storm watches and storm surge warnings, according to the National Weather Service.
Meanwhile, tornadoes are expected to hit southwestern Florida and the Florida Keys this evening.
Florida Governor declares state of emergency
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for most counties in the state as a tropical depression approaches, threatening to make landfall as Tropical Storm Debby.
The storm could even strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane, AccuWeather forecasts, as it blows through the Sunshine State. Tornadoes are also expected in southwestern Florida and the Florida Keys this evening.
“Have your shelter or safe place ready for tornado warnings. You want to be able to move there quickly, especially with an overnight threat. You want to be in the lowest part of your home, ideally an interior room away from external walls, windows and doors,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.
“Most people are sleeping at night. Tornadoes that happen at night are two times more likely to be fatal than tornadoes that occur during the day; that’s why it’s such a concern,” he continued.”
Tropical depression brings tornado threat to Florida
The Florida Keys and southwestern Florida could see tornadoes on Saturday as a tropical depression approaches the state.
“We do have the risk for tornadoes and some of those rain bands, especially later today and into tonight as the center of the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico,” Dr. Michael Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center, said on Saturday.
The system is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Debby as it makes landfall in Florida in the coming days.
‘Please listen to advice from officials’: NWS warns of dangerous storm surge
Dr. Michael Brennan, National Hurricane Center director, said dangerous storm surge is expected as a tropical depression approaches western Florida.
The storm will likely make landfall at or near hurricane strength early Monday, Brennan said on Saturday morning.
“So if you live in a storm surge evacuation zone in this region along the Florida Big Bend coast, please listen to any advice you’re given by your local officials,” Brennan warned. “Know if you are asked to evacuate, please know where you’re going to go, how you’re going to get there. Remember, in many cases, you only have to drive tens of miles inland to get away from the storm surge evacuation zone danger area.”
The storm is expected to slow as it makes landfall, which could lead to intense flooding.
“That’s going to exacerbate not just the rainfall risk, but also the potential for storm surge and some strong winds,” Brennan said of the slowing storm.
Watch: Florida storm forecast
In pictures: Florida beaches prepare for incoming storm
Clearwater, Florida city employees are preparing Clearwater Beach as a tropical depression threatens to strengthen into Tropical Storm Debby and make landfall in Florida early Monday.
Tropical depression heads for Florida, expected to strengthen
Florida’s Big Bend region is under a hurricane watch on Saturday as a tropical depression threatens to strengthen and make landfall in the Sunshine State.
Heavy rain, storm surge and flooding are now threatening western Florida.
