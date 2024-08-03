Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1722726016

Tropical Storm Debby forms in Gulf of Mexico, threatening Florida with flooding and tornadoes: Live

Tropical Storm Debby is expected make landfall early Monday morning

Katie Hawkinson
Sunday 04 August 2024 00:00
Comments
Close
Tampa Bay under tropical storm warning

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Florida is facing dangerous storm surge and winds as Tropical Storm Debby forms in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm, which upgraded from a tropical depression on Saturday afternoon, will bring heavy rain, “life-threatening” storm surge and dangerous flooding to the Sunshine State, the National Weather Service forecasts.

Debby will likely upgrade to a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Florida’s Big Bend region, the NWS said.

As the storm blows through the Gulf of Mexico, southwestern Florida and the Florida Keys are bracing for overnight tornadoes. Hurricane conditions could begin in western Florida as early as Sunday night. Afterward, the storm is expected to slow, which could mean concentrated rain and flooding in the region, the NWS added.

Parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast are now under a hurricane warning as of Saturday afternoon. Beach-front communities in Florida are preparing for the devastating storm, with city workers securing lifeguard towers, trash cans and equipment as winds blow in.

Jevon Graham, emergency management division chief for Clearwater, Florida, told the Tampa Bay Times that storm surge and rainfall pose the biggest threats.

“We’re just kind of prepping the city for the flood that may potentially come our way,” Graham said.

1722726016

List: Tropical Storm Debby alerts in Florida

Several warnings and watches have been issued throughout Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Debby strengthens and approaches the state.

A warning indicates residents should take immediate protective action, while a watch means residents should begin preparations for extreme weather.

Hurricane Warning: Florida’s Gulf Coast from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River

Hurricane Watch: Florida coast west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass; Florida coast east of the Suwannee River to Yankeetown.

Tropical Storm Warning: The Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge including the Dry Tortugas; West coast of the Florida peninsula from south of the Suwannee River to East Cape Sable.

Tropical Storm Watch: The Florida Keys north of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Channel 5 Bridge; the Florida coast west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach.

Storm Surge Warning: Aripeka, Florida northward to Indian Pass

Storm Surge Watch: Bonita Beach northward to Aripeka, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor

Katie Hawkinson4 August 2024 00:00
1722723316

Mapped: ‘Life-threatening’ storm surge in Florida

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to bring “life-threatening” storm surge to Florida in the coming days. While the storm won’t make landfall until Monday, heavy winds could cause tornadoes in southwest Florida this evening.

A map of peak storm surge in Florida as Tropical Storm Debby approaches the state
A map of peak storm surge in Florida as Tropical Storm Debby approaches the state (National Weather Service)
Katie Hawkinson3 August 2024 23:15
1722720616

Tropical Storm Debby forms in Gulf of Mexico

The tropical depression heading for Florida has now strengthened into Tropica Storm Debby in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Now, much of Florida’s Gulf Coast is under a hurricane warning as AccuWeather meteorologists forecast the storm will strengthen into a Category 1. Debby is expected to make landfall on the Sunshine State by early Monday.

Many parts of Florida’s western coast are also under less-severe alerts, including tropical storm watches and storm surge warnings, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, tornadoes are expected to hit southwestern Florida and the Florida Keys this evening.

Katie Hawkinson3 August 2024 22:30
1722718056

Florida Governor declares state of emergency

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for most counties in the state as a tropical depression approaches, threatening to make landfall as Tropical Storm Debby.

The storm could even strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane, AccuWeather forecasts, as it blows through the Sunshine State. Tornadoes are also expected in southwestern Florida and the Florida Keys this evening.

“Have your shelter or safe place ready for tornado warnings.  You want to be able to move there quickly, especially with an overnight threat. You want to be in the lowest part of your home, ideally an interior room away from external walls, windows and doors,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.

“Most people are sleeping at night. Tornadoes that happen at night are two times more likely to be fatal than tornadoes that occur during the day; that’s why it’s such a concern,” he continued.”

Katie Hawkinson3 August 2024 21:47
1722713580

Tropical depression brings tornado threat to Florida

The Florida Keys and southwestern Florida could see tornadoes on Saturday as a tropical depression approaches the state.

“We do have the risk for tornadoes and some of those rain bands, especially later today and into tonight as the center of the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico,” Dr. Michael Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center, said on Saturday.

The system is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Debby as it makes landfall in Florida in the coming days.

Katie Hawkinson3 August 2024 20:33
1722712261

‘Please listen to advice from officials’: NWS warns of dangerous storm surge

Dr. Michael Brennan, National Hurricane Center director, said dangerous storm surge is expected as a tropical depression approaches western Florida.

The storm will likely make landfall at or near hurricane strength early Monday, Brennan said on Saturday morning.

“So if you live in a storm surge evacuation zone in this region along the Florida Big Bend coast, please listen to any advice you’re given by your local officials,” Brennan warned. “Know if you are asked to evacuate, please know where you’re going to go, how you’re going to get there. Remember, in many cases, you only have to drive tens of miles inland to get away from the storm surge evacuation zone danger area.”

The storm is expected to slow as it makes landfall, which could lead to intense flooding.

“That’s going to exacerbate not just the rainfall risk, but also the potential for storm surge and some strong winds,” Brennan said of the slowing storm.

Katie Hawkinson3 August 2024 20:11
1722711375

Watch: Florida storm forecast

Tampa Bay under tropical storm warning
Katie Hawkinson3 August 2024 19:56
1722710472

In pictures: Florida beaches prepare for incoming storm

Clearwater, Florida city employees are preparing Clearwater Beach as a tropical depression threatens to strengthen into Tropical Storm Debby and make landfall in Florida early Monday.

A Clearwater, Florida city worker empties and secures garbage cans along Clearwater Beach as the state prepares for a potential tropical storm to make landfall in the coming days
A Clearwater, Florida city worker empties and secures garbage cans along Clearwater Beach as the state prepares for a potential tropical storm to make landfall in the coming days (AP)
A Clearwater, Florida employee secures a compact track loader and a lifeguard tower as a potential Tropical Storm approaches Florida
A Clearwater, Florida employee secures a compact track loader and a lifeguard tower as a potential Tropical Storm approaches Florida (AP)
Lifeguards at Clearwater Beach, Florida prepare a lifeguard tower ahead of a tropical depression threatening to strengthen into Tropical Storm Debby
Lifeguards at Clearwater Beach, Florida prepare a lifeguard tower ahead of a tropical depression threatening to strengthen into Tropical Storm Debby (AP)
Katie Hawkinson3 August 2024 19:41
1722709652

Tropical depression heads for Florida, expected to strengthen

Florida’s Big Bend region is under a hurricane watch on Saturday as a tropical depression threatens to strengthen and make landfall in the Sunshine State.

Heavy rain, storm surge and flooding are now threatening western Florida.

The National Weather Service’s August 3 update on a tropical depression threatening Florida
The National Weather Service’s August 3 update on a tropical depression threatening Florida (National Weather Service)
Katie Hawkinson3 August 2024 19:27

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in