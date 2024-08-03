✕ Close Tampa Bay under tropical storm warning

Florida is facing dangerous storm surge and winds as Tropical Storm Debby forms in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm, which upgraded from a tropical depression on Saturday afternoon, will bring heavy rain, “life-threatening” storm surge and dangerous flooding to the Sunshine State, the National Weather Service forecasts.

Debby will likely upgrade to a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Florida’s Big Bend region, the NWS said.

As the storm blows through the Gulf of Mexico, southwestern Florida and the Florida Keys are bracing for overnight tornadoes. Hurricane conditions could begin in western Florida as early as Sunday night. Afterward, the storm is expected to slow, which could mean concentrated rain and flooding in the region, the NWS added.

Parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast are now under a hurricane warning as of Saturday afternoon. Beach-front communities in Florida are preparing for the devastating storm, with city workers securing lifeguard towers, trash cans and equipment as winds blow in.

Jevon Graham, emergency management division chief for Clearwater, Florida, told the Tampa Bay Times that storm surge and rainfall pose the biggest threats.

“We’re just kind of prepping the city for the flood that may potentially come our way,” Graham said.