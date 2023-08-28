Jump to content

Watch: Ron DeSantis holds briefing as Tropical Storm Idalia threatens Florida

Holly Patrick
Monday 28 August 2023 14:17
Comments

Watch as Ron DeSantis holds a news briefing on Monday, 28 August, as Tropical Storm Idalia develops in the Gulf of Mexico, potentially threatening Florida.

The storm is expected to hit the state by Tuesday or Wednesday morning after intensifying into a category 3 hurricane, the National Hurrican Center (NHC) said.

There are fears that the storm could bring “life-threatening” surges and flooding.

As of Monday, Idalia packed maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kmh).

The Florida governor has asked residents to “have a plan and a stocked supply kit” as a state of emergency was declared for half of the state’s counties.

“The water in the Gulf is very, very warm and so that will provide some fuel for this thing to pick up some more speed,” Mr DeSantis said on Sunday.

