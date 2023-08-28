Watch: Ron DeSantis holds briefing as Tropical Storm Idalia threatens Florida

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Ron DeSantis holds a news briefing on Monday, 28 August, as Tropical Storm Idalia develops in the Gulf of Mexico, potentially threatening Florida.

The storm is expected to hit the state by Tuesday or Wednesday morning after intensifying into a category 3 hurricane, the National Hurrican Center (NHC) said.

There are fears that the storm could bring “life-threatening” surges and flooding.

As of Monday, Idalia packed maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kmh).

The Florida governor has asked residents to “have a plan and a stocked supply kit” as a state of emergency was declared for half of the state’s counties.

“The water in the Gulf is very, very warm and so that will provide some fuel for this thing to pick up some more speed,” Mr DeSantis said on Sunday.