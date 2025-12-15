Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida physician was mysteriously found dead inside a freezer at a Dollar Tree, a day after she entered the store, according to a local report and her family.

The body of 32-year-old Massiell Garay Sanchez was found by an employee at a Miami Dollar Tree around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Miami Police told Local 10 News.

The young mom entered the store Saturday night, but did not make any purchases. Investigators say she found a restricted employees-only area where a freezer was located, and stayed there overnight.

Her body was found unresponsive by an employee the following morning, authorities said. The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, as authorities confirmed she was not an employee at the store.

“It’s something painful, a family heartbroken now because of the death of a person, and we don’t know what truly happened,” customer Gerardo Nunez told Local 10.

open image in gallery A young mom and physician was found dead inside a Dollar Tree freezer in Miami over the weekend, according to a report ( GoFundMe )

Garay Sanchez was “a devoted physician and beloved mother,” who was originally from Nicaragua, according to a GoFundMe set up by her family.

“Originally from Nicaragua, Dr. Garay dedicated her life to medicine, earning recognition as a Anesthesiologist specializing in congenital heart disease whose work brought hope and healing to countless children and families. Her compassion, skill, and commitment to saving young lives defined both her career and her character,” her family wrote.

They continued: “Beyond her profession, she was a loving mother to two children, who remain in Nicaragua and were the center of her world. Her strength, warmth, and unwavering love for her family will always be remembered.”

The GoFundMe, set up to bring her body back to Nicaragua for a funeral, had received over $2,600 in donations as of Monday morning.

Authorities said they have ruled out foul play in her death, stating that she was not forced into the freezer.

The Dollar Tree location remained closed until about 1 p.m. Sunday as police investigated. Miami police say they’re speaking with Garay Sanchez’s family while they continue to probe the circumstances of her death. They are also trying to establish if she was dealing with any personal or mental health issues, Local 10 News reports.

Her passing is being treated as an unclassified death, and authorities have not shared further details.

The Independent has reached out to the Miami Police for more information.