A Florida doctor entered a Dollar Tree store by herself. In the morning, employees found her body in a freezer
The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation
A Florida physician was mysteriously found dead inside a freezer at a Dollar Tree, a day after she entered the store, according to a local report and her family.
The body of 32-year-old Massiell Garay Sanchez was found by an employee at a Miami Dollar Tree around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Miami Police told Local 10 News.
The young mom entered the store Saturday night, but did not make any purchases. Investigators say she found a restricted employees-only area where a freezer was located, and stayed there overnight.
Her body was found unresponsive by an employee the following morning, authorities said. The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, as authorities confirmed she was not an employee at the store.
“It’s something painful, a family heartbroken now because of the death of a person, and we don’t know what truly happened,” customer Gerardo Nunez told Local 10.
Garay Sanchez was “a devoted physician and beloved mother,” who was originally from Nicaragua, according to a GoFundMe set up by her family.
“Originally from Nicaragua, Dr. Garay dedicated her life to medicine, earning recognition as a Anesthesiologist specializing in congenital heart disease whose work brought hope and healing to countless children and families. Her compassion, skill, and commitment to saving young lives defined both her career and her character,” her family wrote.
They continued: “Beyond her profession, she was a loving mother to two children, who remain in Nicaragua and were the center of her world. Her strength, warmth, and unwavering love for her family will always be remembered.”
The GoFundMe, set up to bring her body back to Nicaragua for a funeral, had received over $2,600 in donations as of Monday morning.
Authorities said they have ruled out foul play in her death, stating that she was not forced into the freezer.
The Dollar Tree location remained closed until about 1 p.m. Sunday as police investigated. Miami police say they’re speaking with Garay Sanchez’s family while they continue to probe the circumstances of her death. They are also trying to establish if she was dealing with any personal or mental health issues, Local 10 News reports.
Her passing is being treated as an unclassified death, and authorities have not shared further details.
The Independent has reached out to the Miami Police for more information.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments