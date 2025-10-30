Ford recalls over 200,000 cars due to safety issues. Here are the vehicles impacted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ford has recalled more than 200,000 vehicles, citing safety issues, according to a new announcement.

The automaker is recalling 6,909 Econoline vans over an inoperative defrosting and defogging system, and another 163,256 Bronco SUVs were recalled due to front seats with loose bolts.

Ford's recall also covers 56,841 Lincoln and Explorer vehicles due to air bubbles in the windshields of some vehicles. The company said it would replace the faulty parts free of charge.

On Wednesday, Ford also issued a warning for more than 175,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs and F-Series pickup trucks over moonroof deflectors that may detach.

Drivers whose deflectors are loose or detaching may notice more wind noise or rattling when the moonroof is open, as the deflectors are intended to reduce those sounds. According to the warning, Ford has received two reports of drivers who have been struck by detached deflectors.

A vehicle assembly technician works on a 2025 Ford Expedition. Ford recalled more than 200,000 vehicles Thursday, citing safety concerns ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Ford has issued numerous recalls this year, making it the most frequently recalled automaker in the U.S. this year. Earlier this year, the company issued a recall for Ford and Lincoln vehicles with a backup camera issue that causes the backup screen to malfunction while vehicles are moving in reverse.

That recall covered 1.4 million vehicles, including Explorer, Taurus, C-Max, Escape, Flex, Fusion, Fiesta, Mustang, Lincoln MKZ and MKT models.

The October 13 recall noting the camera issue said that images on the backup camera screen might become fuzzy, may flicker, or may go entirely black while drivers are reversing.

Owners whose vehicles are listed under the recall are advised to take their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the camera swapped out for free.

Ford attributed the malfunction to an unauthorized change made by a supplier producing the circuit board that reduced contact force and led to corrosion of the board's connections, according to the New York Post.

On October 17, Ford also recalled nearly 625,000 vehicles over faulty seatbelt anchor cables and camera display issues in its 2015-2017 Mustang models and 2020-2022 Super Duty trucks.

Owners can visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website to input their Vehicle Identification Numbers to determine if their cars are included in any of the recalls.