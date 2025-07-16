Ford recalls almost 700,000 vehicles over fuel injector faults

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ford Motor is recalling approximately 700,000 vehicles due to a fuel leak risk that could cause a fire inside the vehicle's engine.

Fuel injectors inside certain Bronco and Escape models could crack and leak fuel into the engine compartment, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Tuesday.

Ford is working on a fix for the issue but in the meantime, dealers will provide an engine update to affected vehicles for free, the regulator said.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall, according to the NHTSA.

Ford has had numerous recalls this year — more than any other carmaker ever in a calendar year, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Ford Motors is recalling certain Bronco and Escape models after discovering that the fuel injector can crack and leak fuel into the engine compartment, which could lead to an under-the-hood fire ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

According to the paper, Ford states that a third of its recent recalls have been issued as a result of a continuing audit or to follow up on past recalls that used software fixes to quickly address an issue.

In other words, the high number of recalls is because Ford is actively working to identify and rectify problems in its vehicles, according to the company.

Ford has more than doubled its team of safety experts in an effort to improve its vehicles' quality, according to the WSJ.

By the end of June, Ford had issued 88 safety recalls. Last week, the company announced another recall for 850,000 pickup trucks and SUVs due to a potential fuel-pump issue that could stall the engine.

The most recent recall affects approximately 694,000 vehicles, including Bronco Sport models from 2021 to 2024 and Escape models between 2020 and 2022.

“The recall includes an interim software update, which will help detect cracked injectors and mitigate fire risk,” the company said in a statement.

Ford estimated that its likely to take a $750 million hit in its second financial quarter due to the recall.