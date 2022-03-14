Decorated Army trooper dies during training exercise in California

A decorated Army trooper has died during a training exercise at Fort Irwin in California.

Military officials announced the death of 23-year-old Joseph Meitl Jr on Sunday, noting that the Thursday incident remains under investigation. How the death occurred was not revealed.

“Specialist Joseph Meitl Jr was a valuable member of our Steel Dragon team. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible Trooper and teammate,” Lt Col Christopher Carpenter said.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his spouse, family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of mourning and reflection,” he added.

After joining the Army in May 2020, Mr Meitl had become a member of the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st CAV Division at Fort Hood, north of Austin in central Texas.

He was part of an armoured cannon crew and had been awarded the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon during his time of service.

The Fort Hood press team said Mr Meitl had been “participating in the brigade’s collective training” at the National Training Center northeast of Los Angeles “over the past week”.

Fort Hood has been in the national spotlight on repeated occasions in recent years amid a string of deaths and allegations of harassment and assault.

Specialist Vanessa Guillen was 20 years old when she disappeared from Fort Hood in April 2020. It was later discovered that she had been killed with a hammer in the armoury, where she worked.

When investigators spoke to Specialist Aaron Robinson, 20, about her disappearance, he took his own life.

The deaths prompted a review of the conditions at the Texas base, leading to the disciplining of 14 senior officers.

According to a report released by the Army, Ms Guillen notified officials that she had been sexually assaulted twice, but base leaders didn’t take appropriate action.

At the urging of Ms Guillen’s family, lawmakers have introduced legislation dealing with how to handle allegations of sexual assault outside the military chain of command, as well as the introduction of independent military prosecutors.

In 2020, 31 soldiers connected to Fort Hood died, with 11 of the deaths being reported as suicides and five as homicides.

Following the news of murders, suicides, and sexual assaults, a new resource and training centre was introduced in October in an attempt to improve the reportedly toxic culture at the base.

The People First Center is intended to support soldiers having mental health issues, those who have been the victims of sexual assault, and will train military leaders on how to deal with problematic situations.

The centre was set to fully open sometime in 2022.