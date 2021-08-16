Fox host slammed for bizarre claim Americans were more free before Revolution

Mark Levin has been slammed for his “historically bad” take claiming Americans were freer before the Revolutionary War.

The Fox News host made the claim in an opening statement for his Sunday night show, and his comments were later published on the cable news network’s website.

“Look at representation. Do we have representation today?” Levin asked.

“Have you tried to meet your member of Congress lately? It’s impossible. And if you meet your representative, what do you tell them?

"They are passing 2,700 pages of omnibus spending bills in the middle of the night. You have no idea what’s in those bills. That’s less liberty than you had when we didn’t have representation.”

"Yes, we were freer before the American Revolution than we are today," Levin concluded.

Users took to Twitter to point out the absurdity of his claim.

“Maybe. If you leave out slaves. And women. And Native Americans getting smallpox blankets. And indentured servants. You guys just want to go back to that, don’t you?” author Brynn Tannehill wrote.

“How Fox News can even post what might amount to the most ridiculously terrible take ever on their Twitter feed says everything,” another person wrote.