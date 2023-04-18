Watch live: Opening arguments begin in Dominion and Fox News trial after delay

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from the Delaware Superior Court as opening arguments get underway in the Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News trial on Tuesday, 18 April, after judge Eric Davis delayed proceedings on Monday.

The trial stems from Fox's airing of false claims that Dominion's machines were used to rig the US presidential election in 2020 in favour of Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

According to reports, Fox is pursuing possible settlement talks.

Jurors will likely be asked whether the cable news outlet knowingly spread false information or recklessly disregarded the truth.

Dominion must show there was a standard of "actual malice" to triumph in the defamation case.

Chair of Fox Corp Rupert Murdoch, alongside Fox executives and hosts such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, are expected to testify during the proceedings.

