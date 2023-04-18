Watch: Dominion representatives give update after settlement reached with Fox

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Representatives for Dominion Voting Systems delivered a statement after reaching a settlement with Fox News on Tuesday, 18 April, before opening statements began.

The trial stemmed from Dominion accusing Fox of airing of false claims that its machines were used to rig the US presidential election in 2020 in favour of Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

“The parties have resolved their case,” Judge Eric Davis said around two hours after jurors were sworn in.

“I’ve been on the bench since 2010 ... and I think this is the best lawyering I’ve had, ever.”

Judge Davis determined that statements made on-air about Dominion after the presidential election were false before the trial began, declaring that it is “crystal” clear that “none of the statements relating to Dominion in the 2020 election are true.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.