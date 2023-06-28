Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In the wake of Fox News' announcement that anchor Jesse Watters would take over Tucker Carlson's 8pm time-slot, the network has reportedly eliminated the positions of the remainder of the former host's remaining eight staff.

The eight staffers who worked on Tucker Carlson Tonight were told they could receive "enhanced severance" if they continued working through 14 July. The workers will reportedly be given the chance to apply for other positions at Fox News, according to a Fox News source speaking to The Independent.

Carlson was fired on 24 April in a much publicised break from the network, just a week after the network agreed to pay $800m to settle a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

Earlier this month, two of Carlson's senior staffers — Alexander McCaskill and Thomas Fox — left the network. Both were mentioned in a discrimination lawsuit Fox is facing brought by former producer Abby Grossberg.

Laura Ingraham will reportedly move into Watters' former 7pm time-slot when he takes over Carlson's former hour, Mediaite reports. Sean Hannity will reportedly stay at 9pm and Greg Gutfeld will move to 10pm.

In the immediate aftermath of Carlson's firing a number of guests hosts took over the slot.

Relations between Fox and Carlson have been icy since his termination; he accused Fox of "fraud and breach of contract" and has since launched a show on Twitter.

Fox News then accused Carlson of breach of contract after he announced his Twitter show. The company has sent him a cease-and-desist letter, citing breach of contract.

Fox has reportedly demanded Carlson stop posting videos to Twitter, according to a New York Times report.

Carlson's contract runs until early 2025 and includes restrictions on his ability to appear on other media outlets.

“Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election,” Carlson's attorney, Harmeet Dhillon said in a statement sent to Axios and the New York Times. “Tucker will not be silenced by anyone.”