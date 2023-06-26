Fox News choose Jesse Watters to replace Tucker Carlson in primetime shakeup

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fox News has named Jesse Watters as Tucker Carlson’s permanent replacement in its primetime lineup.

The rightwing network announced Watters would take over the 8pm hour with Laura Ingraham’s The Ingraham Angle moving from 10pm to 7pm.

Sean Hannity will remain in his 9pm time slot with Greg Gutfield’s comedy show Gutfield! moving an hour earlier to 10pm.

Carlson was abruptly axed from Fox News in April, days after it paid $787.5m to Dominion Voting Systems to settle a defamation lawsuit over lies about the 2020 presidential election.

The new primetime lineup will debut on 17 July, Fox said in a press release.

Watters’ appointment as host of the 8pm hour marks a return to the time slot where he first made his name as a man-on-the-street interviewer for Bill O’Reilly’s programme The O’Reilly Factor.

The 44-year-old went on to host his own show Watters’ World in 2015 before becoming a regular host of the roundtable panel show The Five in 2017.

He started hosting Jesse Watters Primetime in the 7pm hour in 2022, and has emerged as one of Fox’s most strident culture warriors.

Carlson has since moved his racist and conspiracy-laden show to Twitter, prompting a bitter dispute with Fox News over an apparent breach of his $25m contract.

Breaking more to come