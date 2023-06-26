Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Lauren Boebert ‘leaking’ their House floor spat

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused Lauren Boebert of “leaking” details of their tense conversation on the House of Representative’s floor last week, where the Georgia Republican allegedly called her Colorado colleague a “little b****”.

“I find it unfortunate that Lauren Boebert leaked that conversation that we had to the press but once she leaked it out I had to confirm that is in fact what I said,” Ms Greene said on Fox News’ Media Buzz on Sunday.

The two representatives got into a spat after Ms Boebert introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden – something Ms Greene claims she had been trying to do and Ms Boebert “copied” her.

Sources told The Daily Beast that Ms Boebert confronted Ms Greene, who then called her a “b****” or “little b****” to her face.

Ms Greene confirmed their heated exchange but explained how the conversation escalated to name-calling to Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz.

The Georgia lawmaker said she had the idea to bring articles of impeachment against the president first and when she sought help from her colleagues to co-sponsor the bill, Ms Boebert did not reply.

Ms Greene said: “I had asked her to co-sponsor my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden on the border and she never responded and apparently refused to do so.

“Then when she introduced her own and forced them to the floor with a privileged resolution without even having the courage to talk to any other Republican in our conference before doing so except Speaker McCarthy, and apparently a few others – yeah we had a tense conversation when she confronted me.”

Ms Greene added that whenever she introduces bills to the House floor she always seeks her colleagues’ support before doing so in order to help get it passed.

The Independent has reached out to Ms Boebert’s office for comment.

Ms Greene went on to say it was “unfortunate” that their conversation became public.

Ms Boebert’s articles of impeachment alleged that President Biden’s handling of immigration at the US-Mexico border was negligent.

In a 219-208 vote, House Republicans favorably with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to send Ms Boebert’s articles of impeachment to the Homeland Security and Judiciary committees.

In response to Ms Greene’s name-calling, Ms Boebert told CNN she was “not in middle school”.