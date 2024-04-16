Fourth body recovered from site of Baltimore bridge collapse

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in Baltimore say they have recovered the body of another missing person at the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Six construction workers who fell into the icy waters near the port of Baltimore during the incident were presumed dead. The bodies of three men were previously recovered.

On Monday, the Baltimore Unified Command announced that another body had been recovered from the site on Sunday 14 April.

Authorities said that at the request of the family, the victim’s name would not be released. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and was positively identified on Monday, a statement said.

“Unified Command salvage teams located what they believed to be one of the missing construction vehicles and promptly notified the Maryland Department of State Police,” the statement read.

“The Maryland State Police, the FBI, and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded and located a deceased victim trapped inside the vehicle.”

Six construction workers that fell into the icy waters near to the port of Baltimore during the incident in March were presumed dead ( AP )

Investigators from the Maryland State Police, along with an FBI Victim Specialist and linguist, the Baltimore County Mobile Crisis Team, and the Governor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs met with and notified family members on Monday.

"As we mourn the lives lost and continue the recovery operation, we recognize each missing individual is someone’s beloved friend or family member," said Colonel Roland L Butler, Jr, Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police.

"Along with all of our allied law enforcement partners, we pledge to exhaust the physical and technical aspects of their training while deploying every available resource possible."

The men were lost when the Dali cargo ship crashed into the bridge in the early hours of 26 March, causing the 1.6-mile structure to collapse.

Elsewhere on Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) opened a criminal investigation into the Dali, with agents in Baltimore boarding the container ship to conduct “court-authorised law enforcement activity.”