The “world’s nicest judge” Frank Caprio, who won over social media with his kindness, has died at the age of 88 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Caprio was known for his reality court TV show “Caught in Providence,” where he heard cases involving traffic violations to criminal offenses. The show, set in the Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island, has gained traction on social media in recent years, as fans gushed over Caprio’s compassion in the courtroom.

A statement was put out on his Instagram account late Wednesday afternoon, telling fans the tragic news that the beloved judge had “passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.”

“Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him,” the statement continued.

'World's nicest judge' Frank Caprio, who won over social media with his kindness, has died at the age of 88 after a battle with pancreatic cancer

Caprio had been open about his cancer battle. On June 1, he posted a video to TikTok celebrating those who have beaten the disease on National Cancer Survivors Day.

“I wanna take a moment to honor each person who has faced this fight and won. I’m in the midst of that fight right now myself. A year and a half into my own battle with pancreatic cancer, and I hope, God willing, to one day call myself a survivor too,” Caprio said.

Just a few hours before the announcement of Caprio’s death, a photo of him in a hospital bed was posted to his Instagram, along with a message to his fans, thanking them for their “prayers, love, and support.”

Caprio had amassed 3.3 million followers on Instagram and 1.6 million followers on TikTok. In his social media bio, he says he is known as the “nicest judge in the world.”

In one viral clip, Caprio had spared a 96-year-old man from jail after learning the reason he was hit with a school zone violation for speeding while driving with his 63-year-old son in the car.

The man, named Mr. Coella, appeared before Caprio and told him he was taking his son to have blood work done “because he’s got cancer.”

Caprio decided to dismiss Mr. Coella’s case, telling him, “You are a good man. You really are what America is all about. Here you are in your nineties and you’re still taking care of your family. It’s just a wonderful thing for you.”

His show earned three Daytime Emmy nominations and Caprio was nominated in 2024 for the “Daytime Personality - Daily” award.

'His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him,' a statement announcing Caprio's death read

Caprio had talked on social media about how his father shaped the kind of judge he became.

Speaking in a TikTok video in 2023, Caprio, who said he had been a judge for 38 years at that point, explained his first day on the bench.

His dad, an immigrant from Italy, whom Caprio called “the most decent man I’ve ever met in my life,” had come to watch him in the courtroom when a mother of three came in for about $300 worth of parking tickets.

Despite the woman saying she couldn’t pay the tickets because she didn’t have the money, Caprio didn’t let up, and he threatened that if she didn’t pay, her car would get booted.

Caprio was known for his reality court TV show 'Caught in Providence,' where he heard cases involving traffic violations to criminal offenses

Caprio said he had seen the mother as “rude,” but his dad later explained to him that she was “scared,” and told his son, “You should have talked to her, you should have understood her problems,” the judge recalled.

He said he never treated someone who came before the court like that again.

Caprio “will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired.

“In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day,” the statement announcing his death read.