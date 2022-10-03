Pilot and passenger survive dramatic helicopter crash caught on doorbell camera
The pilot and a passenger said they heard a ‘pop’ sound while flying above Fresno, California
Related video: Doorbell camera captures footage of Phoenix house explosion
A pilot and their passenger miraculously survived a helicopter crash, which was caught on a doorbell camera at the weekend in California.
The apparent accident occurred on Saturday morning when the pilot and a passenger said they heard a “pop” sound while flying above Fresno just before 10am, ABC30 reported.
The aircraft, a civilian Bell 206B helicopter, fell from the sky and crashed between two houses near Willow Avenue and Jensen Avenue in the city, about 120 miles southeast of San Jose.
A doorbell camera on a nearby home caught the dramatic crash and has since gone viral on Twitter, where hundreds of thousands of people have viewed the clip.
It shows a helicopter falling from the sky and knocking into one house before hitting a palm tree.
Other footage of the scene showed someone helping the pilot and passenger escape the wreckage of the helicopter, KMPH reported on Saturday.
Police told the news station that both the passenger and pilot were found conscious and breathing and did not suffer major injuries as a result.
Both were taken to hospital and according to reports, were going to survive.
An investigation is now underway with the Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board joining a probe into the crash, according to ABC30.
A road closure was in place for at least 24 hours following the incident.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies