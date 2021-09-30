The disappearance of ‘van-life’ adventurer Gabby Petito captured public attention like few other cases in recent living memory.

Ms Petito, 22, set off from her home in Long Island, New York, with boyfriend Brian Laundrie on 2 July for the adventure of a lifetime, taking in national parks and camping grounds across the United States.

The couple were seasoned travellers, and spent months preparing for the trip, converting a Ford Transit van and researching campsites and routes.

They documented the trip on their YouTube account Nomadic Statik, and on Instagram accounts.

But behind their seemingly picture-perfect lives, their relationship was under immense strain.

On 12 August, a witness called 911 to say he had seen Mr Laundrie hitting and slapping Ms Petito in Moab, Utah.

The couple were separated for the night, but police say they didn’t have enough evidence to press domestic violence charges.

Ms Petito suddenly stop communicating with her parents in late August. Her remains were located in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on 19 September after the case received enormous interest from media and online.

Mr Laundrie returned to his parent’s home in North Port, Florida, on 1 September, and ignored the desperate attempts from Ms Petito’s parents to make contact with their daughter.

He left his parent’s home on 14 September and is currently the subject of a nationwide manhunt.

Many questions are left unanswered by the case and what really happened between the pair before Ms Petito’s death.

US reporter for The Independent Bevan Hurley, who is based in New York, has been covering the case and was at the memorial service for Ms Petito on Long Island on Sunday.

He will be on hand to answer questions about what has happened so far and the ongoing manhunt for Mr Laundrie. Bevan will hold an ask me anything in the comments below at 6pm BST, 1pm EST, today, 30 September.

All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question. Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Bevan join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 4pm as he tackles as many questions as he can.