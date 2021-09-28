✕ Close FBI visits Brian Laundrie home to investigate DNA match

It’s been nine days since Brian Laundrie went missing after telling his parents he was going for a hike in the “vast and unforgiving” Carlton Reserve. He disappeared the same day he was made a person of interest in the missing person case of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, whose body was subsequently found later that evening.

Today, the Petito and Schmidt family will hold a press conference at their lawyer Richard Stafford’s office in New York. The press conference will take place at 1pm PST (6pm BST) and comes after new witness stories have emerged about Mr Laundrie.

One tourist, 44-year-old Hunter Mannies told the New York Post that he and his friends had a strange encounter with a lone man who resembled Mr Laundrie while drinking at Bullwinkle’s Saloon in West Yellowstone. It became apparent the man had been listening when the conversation turned to “hunting and guns and politics,” Mannies said.

He told the New York Post: “The guy just looked mad and then at some lull in the conversation, he said, ‘Stupid southerners and f—ing Republicans.’”

He continued: “I kind of laughed and said, ‘Well, where are you from? and he said, ‘New York,’ and I said, ‘Okay, New York’ and he said, “I have a name, it’s Brian.”

When the news broke of Gabby’s disappearance, Mannies’ friend called him: “She said that’s the crazy guy from the bar,” he said.

Mannies said he contacted the FBI and spoke with them for 45 minutes. “How many people named Brian from New York who look exactly like him are in the middle nowhere at the bar?” he said.