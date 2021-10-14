Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has spoken out about the murder of Gabby Petito, describing the case as “heartbreaking”.

Speaking in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk, Ms Smart discussed her experience of being abducted aged 14 by street preacher Brian David Mitchell, and the recent case of Ms Petito.

'In Gabby's case in particular, I mean, I was alive, and I came home, and hers tragically has not ended that way,' Ms Smart said.

'But knowing what it's like being on the other side and potentially what may have happened and what may have led up to her final moments, and understanding probably a lot of what she was feeling, it's heartbreaking.'

More follows