Gabby Petito family lawyer shares message for Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s family is now urging their deceased daughter’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who has been on the run for nine days, to come forward and help with the ongoing investigation.

The Petito family said they didn’t expect help from Mr Laundrie’s parents as they did not assist them even in the initial days, when the 22-year-old blogger suddenly went missing on a road trip.

“For the Laundries’ silence: the Laundries did not help us find Gabby — They’re sure as hell not going to help us find Brian,” the attorney for Petito’s family said at a press conference on Tuesday. “For Brian, we are asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest enforcement agency.”

Petito’s parents and stepparents also announced that they would start a foundation to help the families of missing persons. As a tribute to their daughter, the four also got matching “Let it be” tattoos. Petito had a similar tattoo on her forearm.

“I wanted to have her with me all the time. I feel it. This [tattoo] helps that,” an emotional Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, said.

Petito’s body was found on 19 September, almost three weeks after she disappeared on a road trip of 2,328 miles she took with her boyfriend, Mr Laundrie. The authorities have ruled her death as homicide

Mr Laundrie, who was the only person aware of Petito’s whereabouts, has been termed as a “person of interest” by investigative agencies.

It has been nine days since Mr Laundrie went missing after he told his parents that he was going to the “vast and unforgiving” Carlton reserve for a hike, which coincided with the day officials confirmed his girlfriend’s death.

Petito was first reported missing by her mother earlier this month, when she suddenly stopped receiving calls and messages from her daughter. She last spoke to Petito on 25 August on the phone.

The relationship between Petito and Mr Laundrie was strained, according to reports that have emerged since her death. A fight between the couple on 12 August in Moab, Utah, became a police matter and the bodycam footage showed Petito visibly distressed.

However, no charges were pressed and no one was injured. Mr Laundrie and Petito told officers that they were suffering from a mental health breakdown.