Robert “Bob” Lowery disappeared while visiting Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest, near Grand Teton National Park.

The 46-year-old Houston father was last seen on 20 August on the Black Canyon Trail, according to authorities, who said the coverage of Gabby Petito has helped tipsters to come forward with information on the man’s disappearance.

Mr Lowery’s family had been searching for weeks, but the tragic death of the 22-year-old Ms Petito, who was travelling the US in her van with her fiancé, seems to have given the case more exposure, Teton County Sheriff Deputy Chad Sachse told NBC’s Dateline.

“You never know what little bit of information could help,” said Mr Sachse. “Hopefully, more tips will come in to help these other families.”

Ms Petito’s remains were found in the same vast nature area Mr Lowery was last seen in – Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. The coroner initially determined Ms Petito’s cause of death to be homicide.

Mr Lowery’s sister Leigh is planning a search for her brother on Saturday, and has urged mountain bikers and hikers to join in the effort.

In a similar life-changing decision to Ms Petito, Mr Lowery quit his job to take an extensive trip, and like Ms Petito, his family grew worried when he stopped making contact.

He has two children, aged 10 and 15. “Bob talks to those kids every day, multiple times a day,” the man’s sister told Dateline. “He’s never out of touch with them. But it’s been 37 days and nothing. And that’s what’s concerning.”

Mr Lowery was captured on video at the Piste Mountain Bistro at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, in Teton Village, Wyoming on 19 August. His sister, Ms Lowery, explained that she has been able to check his bank accounts and that they had not been used since 20 August.

Mr Lowery was last seen wearing a dark jumper, blue jeans, a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball cap, hiking boots and had a Nike bag and grey tent. He’s 6ft tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Irish-American man Cian McLaughlin, 27, who was living in Jackson, Wyoming, is also missing after hiking in the area. He was last spotted on 8 June by a resident. Extensive searches have taken place to look for McLaughlin, including 45 helicopter searches. McLaughlin is still yet to be found.

Call the Teton Sheriff’s Department if you have information that could lead to the discovery of the aforementioned missing persons.