A body has been found in the Wyoming area where the Gabby Petito search is underway, but no identity has been confirmed yet.

Fox NewsDigital reports that a coroner has arrived in the Bridger-Teton National Forest and that dogs participating in the search then left the area.

Police are yet to comment on the situation, while the FBI have said they and law enforcement partners will provide an update in the investigation of Ms Petito’s disappearance at 4:00 PM MDT at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park.

Breaking news... more follows...