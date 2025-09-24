Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Shaw has said he is “not concerned” about any backlash after he missed a crucial game to attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial service in Arizona.

New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen commented on Shaw for skipping the encounter against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, which the Cubs lost 1-0, to attend the event following the assassination of the right-wing activist two weeks ago.

Shaw had been personally invited to the event by Kirk’s widow and had previously lived in the same apartment building as Kirk, where the pair had bonded over their Christian faith.

Speaking during the Cubs’ game against the Mets on Tuesday night, Cohen said: "Shaw had Cubs world in a tizzy this weekend when he was not here for the Cubs game with the Reds, a game they lost one-nothing, and in which his lack of presence was felt. It was later revealed that he had been given permission to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral."

"I don’t want to talk about any of the politics of it, but the thought of leaving your team in the middle of a race for any reason other than a family emergency really strikes me as weird," Cohen said.

open image in gallery Broadcaster Gary Cohen and the Chicago Cubs’ Matt Shaw ( Getty Images )

Former player Todd Zeile added: "Do you think the fact that he’s a rookie changes the equation at all – that makes it more or less egregious?"

On Sunday, Cubs coach Craig Counsell acknowledged Shaw’s absence: “Matt Shaw was unavailable today. He attended the funeral of a friend,” he said.

For his part, Shaw had already addressed questions about his attendance at the memorial.

Speaking to reporters before Tuesday’s game, the Massachusetts-native indicated he’d spoken to the team about the reasons for his absence.

"All the veteran players that I talked to and really the whole team, having their support was really important to me," Shaw, 23, said.

"I met Charlie at my Arizona apartments – one of the biggest Cubs fans I’ve ever known.

"He texted me after every game, ‘great win for the Cubbies’, and he was super supportive of us."

He also brushed off suggestions that his decision to attend could be viewed as political.

"I’m not concerned at all, no," he said. "My connection with Charlie was through our faith. That’s something that drives me every day. That’s the reason why I’m able to do what I do every day and that’s something I’m extremely thankful for."

"So whatever backlash comes is okay.”

open image in gallery Charlie Kirk onstage in July 2024 ( Getty Images )

On X, numerous fans made it clear they believed Cohen’s comments were wide of the mark.

“Gary is normally thorough but somehow didn’t know that this kid was a close personal friend of Kirk’s,” one wrote.

Another said: “This was not Gary's finest moment. He shouldn't have even brought it up. It's a powder keg to begin with. But his comments are in poor taste. And, if we're being honest, it's up to the Cubs how they handle their business, not the Mets TV booth.”