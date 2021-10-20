An OnlyFans star and Instagram influencer has posted a video of herself smiling as police questioned her over the stabbing of her boyfriend.

Posting the footage to Instagram after being released without posting bail, Genie Exum, 22, took to social media to share clips of herself in police custody alongside the song ‘locked up’ by Akon.

Ms Exum is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the back during a domestic dispute and was arrested after police were called to the 10th Avenue home on Monday evening, New York Police Department confirmed to The Independent.

“Upon arrival, a 30-year-old male complainant reported that he had a verbal dispute with a 22-year-old female, when she stabbed him in the arm and back with a kitchen knife,” NYPD said in a statement.

Ms Exum has 35,000 followers on Instagram, where her 86 posts are a mix of travel photos and selfies.

(Genie Exum)

Sharing the video to Instagram, Ms Exum wrote that police had taken her phone and that she was “on the trap” - a reference to being on a burner phone (which is usually less traceable than a main phone).

She describes herself as a “free spirit from Alabama with a loud mouth & dirty mind” on the social media site OnlyFans, where she charges subscribers $20 per month for photos and video clips. Subscriptions are currently on sale at 50 per cent off to $10 until 18 November. She has made 655 posts, garnering more than 180,000 likes, since joining the site.

Ms Exum was arraigned in New York Criminal Court on Tuesday charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, which is a class D felony.

Ms Exum did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment by the time of publication, and no defence attorney was listed in court documents.

Genie Exam, 22, charged with allegedly stabbing boyfriend (Instagram @genie.exam)

Her boyfriend, meanwhile, was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with non-life-threatening injuries and was in a stable condition.