Arrests made at George Washington University amid pro-Palestine protests

Law enforcement began to clear a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University in Washington DC early on Wednesday morning, hours after protesters left the camp to march to the home of Ellen Granberg, the university’s president.

The GW Hatchet, the university’s independent student-run newspaper, reported that officers gave demonstrators a third and final warning to move at about 3.30am, saying all those who remained in the U-Yard and the stretch of H Street would be arrested.

University officials have warned of possible suspensions of students who are engaged in protest activities on University Yard, the Associated Press reported.

“While the university is committed to protecting students’ rights to free expression, the encampment had evolved into an unlawful activity, with participants in direct violation of multiple university policies and city regulations,” the university said.

Police deployed pepper spray, with some demonstrators rushing to clear their eyes with water and others vomited, according to NBC Washington.

A police spokesperson told the website that police used pepper spray on the streets but not in the encampment area and used it when protesters lined up against officers.

The Washington DC Metro Police told the outlet that some people were arrested for unlawful entry and assault on a police officer, although they did not immediately say how many arrests the officers made.

Protesters told the local news outlet that they believe dozens were arrested.

“They came in full riot gear – hundreds of cops,” demonstrator Mimi Ziad told News4, claiming that police shoved demonstrators and sprayed them with pepper spray.

Barricades torn down by demonstrators piled in the centre of an encampment by students protesting against the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University on 29 April ( Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The police said that they removed protesters after a “gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest”.

“The Department has worked to pursue non-arrest methods to de-escalate tensions during this time and ensure the safety of the GW students and campus,” The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement to NBC.

“Based on incidents and information, there has been a gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest. Therefore, this morning, working closely with the GW administration and police, MPD moved to disperse the demonstrators from the GW campus and surrounding streets.”

On Tuesday evening, protesters marched over to Ms Granberg’s home and police were called to maintain the crowd. However, no arrests were made.

Around 200 protesters spent an hour outside Ms Granberg’s house before returning to the encampment at University Yard, WUSA9 reported.

A student encampment protests against the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University on 30 April ( Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The protest outside the president’s yard comes days after Ms Granberg released a letter outlining how she supports the community to speak out on these important issues but believes that the protest is no longer peaceful.

“I fully support and encourage our community to speak out and engage in controversial and critical dialogues on these crucial issues – as long as they occur within the limits of our university’s policies and the District’s laws,” Ms Granberg said on Sunday.

“However, what is currently happening at GW is not a peaceful protest protected by the first amendment or our university’s policies. The demonstration, like many around the country, has grown into what can only be classified as an illegal and potentially dangerous occupation of GW property.”

Tensions have continued to rise between pro-Palestinian demonstrators, university officials and law enforcement across campuses in the United States, with over 2000 people arrested as a result.

The Independent has contacted the Washington Metropolitan Poice Department and George Washington University for comment.