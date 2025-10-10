Investigation launched after 6-year-old drowns in a pool while on a school field trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An investigation has been launched in Georgia after a six-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool while on a school trip.

The child was reported missing at around noon Wednesday by a staff member from the McGarity Elementary School during the visit to Carlton Farms in Rockmart.

A press release from Polk County public information office said the youngster was later "located unresponsive in a pool beside the residence." The nature or exact location of “the residence” was unclear.

"Life-saving measures were immediately conducted by bystanders until professional medical staff arrived to take over," a statement, shared with The Independent, said.

The student, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

open image in gallery The girl was found ‘unresponsive’ in a swimming pool ( Google Maps )

Polk County said it would not be commenting further on the incident.

“We ask for respect and privacy as the appropriate teams continue their investigation,” the statement said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, staff, and students affected by Wednesday’s tragic events.”

A sign seen outside McGarity Elementary School Thursday said “pray.” In a letter to the school community, obtained by 11Alive, Principal Jamesa Hodge wrote: "Our hearts are with the student's family and loved ones.

“As our school community processes this tragedy, we will offer counseling and bereavement support services to all students and staff." the letter said.

Counselling services are being made available to students and staff that need it.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it will be assisting the Polk County Sheriff's Office in the investigation into the incident.