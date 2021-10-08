Plane crash lands and catches fire at Georgia airport, reports say

A small airplane crash landed and burst into flames at DeKalb Peachtree Airport in Chamblee, Georgia, fire officials say.

“The only information I have is that there is a confirmed plane down that resulted in a fire at PDK,” Jaeson Daniels, captain of DeKalb County Fire Rescue, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft was a single-engine Cessna 210, and it crashed at about 1:10pm on Friday.

“We do not yet know how many people were on board,” FAA spokesperson Eva Lee Ngai told AJC.

It is not yet clear whether anyone was injured or killed in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating the incident.

Video footage from WSB-TV shows what appears to be a plane wreckage engulfed in flames at the airport, letting off a long, dark trail of smoke.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow