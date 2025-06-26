Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Georgia toddler was fighting for his life after getting stung over 150 times by yellow jackets – sending him to the emergency room with multiple organs failing.

Two-year-old Beckham Reed was riding an electric side-by-side toy car with his cousins when he hit a yellow jacket nest, according to WJXT and a GoFundMe for his family.

The boy was swarmed by the wasps and stung over 150 times. When his parents brought him to the emergency room, he was given morphine and Benadryl and sent home, the fundraiser said.

Little Beckham’s condition took a turn for the worse less than 24 hours later, when his skin turned yellow, prompting his parents to rush him back to the hospital.

Doctors told the family the toddler, who was born with one working kidney, was suffering from multi-organ failure affecting his heart, liver and kidney, according to the fundraiser.

Beckham Reed spent time in the ICE and required life-saving intervention from doctors after being stung over 150 times. ( GoFundMe )

Beckham was then transferred to the ICU at Memorial Savannah and put on dialysis, a ventilator and given life-saving IV medications.

Due to his age and size – and the sheer amount of stings he sustained – Beckham’s body was unable to handle the amount of toxins it was exposed to, the fundraiser said.

“We ask God for healing and patience as the physicians say this will be a slow process. This is not a medical experience that is common,” the GoFundMe said. “There is no antivenom for yellow jackets so all they can do is support his body while the toxins work their way out. Peyton [his father] is not able to work while they are with Beckham.”

Beckham’s kidney and liver numbers were starting to improve by Wednesday, according to an update to the fundraiser.

“Beckham is waking up more and we know this is good news because he is STRONG and a great kicker,” the GoFundMe said. “We know Beckham is a fighter and he is fighting to get better.”