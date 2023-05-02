Firefighters rescue mother and child stung 75 times by bees during photoshoot

Footage shows the aftermath of a shocking incident that saw a mother and her two daughters attacked by bees during a family photoshoot in Arizona.

The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority praised the mother’s quick thinking, as she put her children in the car and subsequently took the brunt of the stings after they were swarmed in Buckeye Valley.

She suffered more than 75 bee stings and was transported to a local hospital, where she has since recovered and been discharged.

Emergency crews were seen spraying foam over her vehicle in the aftermath of the attack.

