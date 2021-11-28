The long-awaited sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is due to get underway in a Manhattan court room on Monday.

Maxwell, 59, has been accused of recruiting and grooming girls, some of whom were as young as 14 years old, for the late financier, Jeffrey Epstein.

Prosecutors have claimed that Maxwell “assisted, facilitated, and contributed” to Epstein’s abuse. Maxwell will also face two counts of perjury, with those charges tried separately.

Maxwell has denied all charges and pleaded not guilty.

The trial is set to last for six weeks, and will focus on Maxwell’s alleged involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

Epstein took his own life in a Manhattan federal jail on 10 August 2019 in the lead-up to his own sex-trafficking trial. Maxwell was arrested almost a year later on 2 July 2020 in New Hampshire.

Jennifer Louis-Jeune, a defence attorney in New York, has said the prosecution will want to “lay out their case and give a preview of the type of evidence that’s going to come in, and a preview of who the witnesses will be.”

Ms Louis-Jeune added: “The defence usually holds back a little bit more in an opening statement because we don’t know what all the evidence is, and we just want the jury to really be thinking critically when they listen to each witness – and to not take what the witness says as being the truth just because they’re on the stand, and to think of how all the witnesses fit together.”

Maxwell faces six charges: conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor.

Four accusers have been cited and listed in the indictment as Minor Victim-1, Minor Victim-2, Minor Victim-3 and Minor Victim-4.

Additionally, Maxwell faces perjury charges, with federal prosecutors saying Maxwell gave false information “under oath” during a defamation case in which Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre sued Maxwell.

Ms Giuffre alleges Epstein and Maxwell forced her to have sex, aged 17, with Prince Andrew. Giuffre sued Maxwell for saying she was a liar, and both Maxwell and Prince Andrew deny the allegations.

In Maxwell’s upcoming trial, the indictment alleges that from 1994 to 1997, Maxwell “groomed Minor Victim-1 to engage in sexual acts with Epstein through multiple means” and “sought to normalize inappropriate and abusive conduct by, among other things, undressing in front of Minor Victim-1 and being present when Minor Victim-1 undressed in front of Epstein.”

Court papers say that Minor Victim-2 allegedly interacted with Epstein at his property in New Mexico, and had arrived “at Epstein’s invitation for the purpose of being groomed for and/or subjected to acts of sexual abuse.”

Maxwell allegedly “encouraged Minor Victim-2 to massage Epstein” and groomed her for Epstein to abuse.

If convicted, Maxwell faces up to 80 years in prison.