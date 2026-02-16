Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A six-year-old from Pennsylvania has made history after selling over 100,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this year — setting a record for the most sold in a single season.

Pim Neill, from Pittsburgh, hit the impressive milestone after making a series of TikTok videos, each beginning with the line: “Hi, my name is Pim. Do you want to buy some Girl Scout cookies?”

“Pim wanted to join the Girl Scouts because when she was 3, she saw the girls selling cookies,” her dad, Luke Anorak-Neill, told CBS Pittsburgh. “This whole thing started by her observing girls performing what most people think is the only thing Girl Scouts do, and that’s sell Girl Scout cookies.”

After joining a troop of kindergarteners, Pim and her family hit the ground running, selling over 800 boxes of cookies within the first week without the help of social media.

However, the kindergartener had a goal of selling a certain number of cookies to win a trip to Niagara Falls, a place that is significant for her parents as they went on a trip there when they first started dating, according to CBS.

Pim Neill, a six -year-old Girl Scout from Pennsylvania, has made history after selling over 100,000 boxes of cookies this year ( KDKA )

Pim’s family turned to social media in their attempt to hit the target. Each Girl Scout gets her own website for buyers to place orders, so Anorak-Neill shared the link along with videos of Pim on TikTok, and the number of boxes sold soared.

“People on TikTok rallied,” Anorak-Neill said. “They loved her. They adored her. They supported her, and it has been so incredible.”

A week ago, Pim met the 5,000-box goal for the Niagara Falls trip, but had a new benchmark in sight.

“She wanted 10,000,” he said. “She was not going to budge, and I said OK. I’m going to let her do it because I felt like everybody needed to know where we were.”

Within 24 hours of their next video, Pim had sold more than 20,000 boxes of cookies.

“We’re onward to the 100,000 and the 100,000 because when I asked Pim what her goal is, she said to sell the most cookies,” Anorak-Neill said. “Sell more cookies than anyone.”

“We’ve had so much support from Girl Scouts navigating it,” Anorak-Neill told CBS. “We’ve had a lot of support, and we’re just excited that we’re inspiring so many more girls.”

On Sunday, Pim reached her goal of selling over 100,000 boxes of cookies, her family shared on TikTok.

“Hey everyone. Pim has sold 100,000 box of Girl Scout cookies! Her store will remain open until March 22nd and we will continue to sell cookies in our community and beyond,” her family wrote.

“We want to take a moment and say thank you to everyone who helped her make history and stood behind her. We want to thank Girl Scouts and remind you all that cookie season is half over for Pim, and many other girls have a few weeks left. You can support your local troops by going to Girlscouts.org to get involved and support them too!”

Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania officials told WPXI they’ve never seen so many boxes sold.

“For us, this has never happened,” Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania’s Mina Beach said. “So this is very exciting that we get to bring girls into Western Pennsylvania.”