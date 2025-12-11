Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A California community is rallying together to support the family of a 55-year-old father who died while saving his seven-year-old son after a kayaking accident.

Earlier this month, California State Parks said that a man died at the Lake Perris State Recreation Area after saving his seven-year-old when their kayak capsized. The man was later identified as Hadi Ahmadi.

Now, local community members have launched a GoFundMe to support Ahmadi’s family in the wake of his death. Donors have contributed more than $12,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

“The funds will help with funeral expenses, memorial arrangements, or other specific needs,” the fundraiser reads. “Any contribution, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference.”

GoFundMe confirmed to The Independent that the fundraiser has been verified.

Lake Perris State Recreation Area / Facebook

The tragic incident unfolded on December 6, according to California State Parks. Officers responded to reports of screaming near Moreno Beach, where they found the father “unconscious and partially submerged” while his seven-year-old held onto him to keep himself afloat.

“Investigators noted that the father heroically kept his son afloat throughout the ordeal, supporting him until rescue personnel arrived,” the agency said.

They were both taken to a local hospital, where the father was pronounced dead and the seven-year-old was treated. Neither one was wearing a life jacket, according to California State Parks.

Ahmadi’s wife, 48-year-old Mojgan Manafi, told The Press-Enterprise that he was “a very loving person.” Ahmadi even named his mechanical engineering business, Artin Hadi LLC, after his son, the outlet reports.

Doctors believe Ahmadi died from a heart attack he suffered during the kayaking accident, Manafi told The Press-Enterprise. Her husband was a “very good swimmer” who exercised regularly, she noted.

They were visiting the beach with a dozen friends and family members when the tragic incident occurred.

Manafi said she met Ahmadi after a friend introduced them. They were married for 10 years.

“If he didn’t have anything, he was still willing to help people,” she told The Press-Enterprise. “He was such a great dad. He was such a great husband. He was such a great brother.”