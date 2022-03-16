Golf team crash - latest: Coach named among seven dead after University of Southwest bus crashes in Texas
A bus crash in Texas left two people in critical condition and another seven dead, including players and a coach from the University of the Southwest's golf teams.
Tyler James, the both teams' head coach, was just about to begin his first season on the job before he was killed in the bus crash.
Both the men and women's college golf teams were on the bus and returning from competitions at Midland College when the crash occurred on Tuesday. The bus had left Texas and was returning to the school's campus in Hobbs, New Mexico.
According to the university, there were nine people aboard the bus when it crashed into a Ford pickup truck.
The two individuals in critical condition are believed to be students.
The injured were taken to Lubbock, Texas, for medical treatments, and are in critical condition.
The school issued a statement on social media saying it was in the process of contacting the family members of those who died in the accident.
University of the Southwest head coach among those killed in the crash
Tyler James, the head coach for the University of the Southwest men and women’s golf teams, was identified as one of the individuals killed in a crash that left six others dead and another two in critical condition.
Mr James was entering his first season as head coach when the accident occurred.
Seven people from the school’s men and women’s golf team were killed when the bus and a Ford pickup truck were involved in a head-on collision. Two of the individuals injured - both students - are in critical condition.
The crash occurred while the team was returning to New Mexico from Texas.
University of the Southwest releases a statement
The University of the Southwest released a statement on Wednesday acknowledging the crash and expressing its sadness for the lost and their families. The statement says the following:
“The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family. Last night, the men’s and women’s golf teams were traveling back to campus from competition in Midland, Texas, when their bus was struck by oncoming traffic. Nine passengers, including the coach, were on the university bus involved in the fatal accident.”
“While the accident investigation is still underway, reports indicate that seven passengers aboard the bus were killed in the crash. Two of the passengers are in critical condition undergoing medical treatment in Lubbock, Texas. USW is coordinating with Texas DPS to assist with the investigation and public information efforts. University administration is communicating with families of the students and coaching staff to provide more information as it becomes available.” “USW counseling staff and the worship team will be available on campus today to provide support for students, faculty, and staff. Please keep the families of students, coaching staff, and the USW community in your prayers as we come together to support one another during this difficult time.”
