Google Doodle is celebrating the Flat White

Good news for all coffee lovers, as Google Doodle has launched a new artwork celebrating the humble flat white.

While Google Doodle is well known for commemorating independence and national days in different countries, international days, and even spotlighting people of importance on their birthdays, sometimes it’s vital to admire the simpler things in life - such as a good coffee.

The doodle, launched on 11 March, shows an animation of the elements of making a flat white, including steamed milk poured over a shot of espresso, topped with fancy milk foam art.

11 March was chosen to celebrate this particular coffee, as on this day in 2011, ‘flat white’ was added to the Oxford English Dictionary.

While the origin of the flat white is somewhat hazy, Google Doodle says that many speculate the drink was first served in Australia and New Zealand during the 1980s after the drink started to appear on menus in Sydney and Auckland.

The drink is traditionally served in a ceramic cup and consists of an espresso shot, steamed milk, and a small layer of microfoam.

It differs from a latte or a cappuccino because it is’ flatter’ than the more foamy drinks.

The flat white was usually made with whole milk, but as times have changed and other milks have become popular choices; plant-based milks have started making their way into coffee, with oat milk rising in popularity.

If you find yourself in the presence of a skilled barista, you can often expect your flat white to be adorned with an arty design on top of your coffee, created using steamed milk as they pour it into the cup.

Whether you have it in your local coffee shop, take it to go, or maybe you are even your own flat white connoisseur at home, this drink has become a favourite for many coffee devotees across the globe.

Have a look at some of the early drafts of this artwork on the Google Doodle website.