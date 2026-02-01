Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Goose hunter, 23, dies trying to save his dog after it fell through ice

The 23-year-old was an ‘avid outdoorsman’ and an ‘experienced hunter’

Related: Watch firefighter crawl across frozen pond to rescue dog

A 23-year-old goose hunter was found dead in Illinois after he fell through the ice of a frozen pond while trying to save his dog.

The New Baden Fire Department responded to a report that a man fell through the ice of a frozen pond shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. Several units were dispatched to the area, including a dive team from the nearby Swansea Fire Department.

After several hours, the search transitioned from a rescue to a recovery mission, and the man’s body was recovered the next day, according to local outlet KSDK. He has since been identified as 23-year-old Luke Kitterman.

The incident stemmed from a hunting accident, according to Peyton Matthews of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police. Kitterman was with several other young men on a goose hunting trip when his dog fell through the ice.

“They were in the act of hunting. They were goose hunting. The dog that retrieves the geese had gone out onto the ice and had fallen through while trying to retrieve the geese,” Matthews told KSDK.

Rescue officials recovered the body of 23-year-old Luke Kitterman after he fell into an icy pond while trying to save his dog
Rescue officials recovered the body of 23-year-old Luke Kitterman after he fell into an icy pond while trying to save his dog (KSDK)

“At that point in time, the owner of the dog became panicked that the dog might be in trouble, and then that’s when he went out onto the ice and attempted to rescue his dog,” she added.

Kitterman’s friends worked to save him, but he quickly fell under.

“His friends did try to get out there to help him out,” Matthews said. “They were able to pull the dog out of the water and into a canoe, just unfortunately lost sight of their friend.”

Several of Kitterman’s friends remained at the scene as first responders searched for him, KSDK reports. The property owners also opened up a warming center for first responders and his friends as the search stretched on.

Kitterman lived in New Memphis, Illinois, and was an “avid outdoorsman, according to an obituary reviewed by the Belleville News-Democrat.

“He would have rather been outside than anywhere else. He was an experienced hunter and fisherman, as well as a conservationist and member of Ducks Unlimited,” the obituary reads.

“He took great care to ensure that the forests, rivers and lakes would be protected for future hunters and fishermen to enjoy,” the obituary continues. “Luke also loved boating and hanging out and drinking beer with family and friends.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in