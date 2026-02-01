Goose hunter, 23, dies trying to save his dog after it fell through ice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 23-year-old goose hunter was found dead in Illinois after he fell through the ice of a frozen pond while trying to save his dog.

The New Baden Fire Department responded to a report that a man fell through the ice of a frozen pond shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. Several units were dispatched to the area, including a dive team from the nearby Swansea Fire Department.

After several hours, the search transitioned from a rescue to a recovery mission, and the man’s body was recovered the next day, according to local outlet KSDK. He has since been identified as 23-year-old Luke Kitterman.

The incident stemmed from a hunting accident, according to Peyton Matthews of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police. Kitterman was with several other young men on a goose hunting trip when his dog fell through the ice.

“They were in the act of hunting. They were goose hunting. The dog that retrieves the geese had gone out onto the ice and had fallen through while trying to retrieve the geese,” Matthews told KSDK.

Rescue officials recovered the body of 23-year-old Luke Kitterman after he fell into an icy pond while trying to save his dog ( KSDK )

“At that point in time, the owner of the dog became panicked that the dog might be in trouble, and then that’s when he went out onto the ice and attempted to rescue his dog,” she added.

Kitterman’s friends worked to save him, but he quickly fell under.

“His friends did try to get out there to help him out,” Matthews said. “They were able to pull the dog out of the water and into a canoe, just unfortunately lost sight of their friend.”

Several of Kitterman’s friends remained at the scene as first responders searched for him, KSDK reports. The property owners also opened up a warming center for first responders and his friends as the search stretched on.

Kitterman lived in New Memphis, Illinois, and was an “avid outdoorsman, according to an obituary reviewed by the Belleville News-Democrat.

“He would have rather been outside than anywhere else. He was an experienced hunter and fisherman, as well as a conservationist and member of Ducks Unlimited,” the obituary reads.

“He took great care to ensure that the forests, rivers and lakes would be protected for future hunters and fishermen to enjoy,” the obituary continues. “Luke also loved boating and hanging out and drinking beer with family and friends.”