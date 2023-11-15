Government shutdown averted as Democrats help GOP pass funding package – live

✕ Close Related video: Another government shutdown?

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson‘s government funding bill, averting a government shutdown – for now.

209 Democrats joined in to help the bill pass 336 to 95, with 93 Republicans in opposition.

Mr Johnson released his plan on Saturday to avoid a partial shutdown and to extend funding for a number of agencies and programmes until 19 January and continue the funding for other government areas until 2 February.

The two-step plan is novel for a stopgap funding bill – legislators usually extend funding for all programmes at the same time and until the same date.

Senate leaders say they want to pass the bill as soon as possible.

“Both of us agreed, the White House and myself, that if this can avoid a shutdown, it will be a good thing,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

In a statement, Mr Johnson said: “This two-step continuing resolution is a necessary bill to place House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories.”