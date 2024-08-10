Support truly

A 20-year-old woman was found dead in the Grand Canyon this week, marking the third death at the National Park in a week.

Rescue teams found the body of Leticia Castillo, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, about 150 feet below the rim of the Twin Overlooks along Desert View Drive, according to the National Park Service.

The body was recovered and a medical examiner identified Casillo.

Authorities believed she entered the park around August 3 and was later reported missing. Her remains were found on August 6, officials said.

No cause of death was released and investigators have not said if they believed foul play was involved.

Castillo’s death is the third in the park since July 31, officials said.

The remains of Leticia Castillo, 20, were recovered from Grand Canyon National Park on August 6. She is the 11th death reported at the park so far in 2024. ( National Park Service )

On August 2, the body of a BASE jumper was found in the park. BASE jumping involves leaping from structures with a parachute and is banned at the Grand Canyon. The unidentified man’s remains were found about 500 feet below the south rim, according to NBC News.

The victim died after his parachute separated from him during the jump and it was found on a cliff about 200 feet above his remains.

On July 31, college student Abel Mejia fell to his death near an overlook at the Grand Canyon.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Grand Canyon National Park has averaged about 17 deaths a year since 2014. So far this year, there have been 11 deaths at the park.

Between 2 million and 5 million people visit the park each year.