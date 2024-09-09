Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A man rushed from his North Las Vegas home to save passengers trapped inside the smouldering wreckage of a car crash — only to die hours later.

Grant Fox Sr., 42, was in his apartment complex near Cheyenne Avenue and Rancho Drive area when he heard the pile-up outside, according to his fiancée Porche Fitch.

After spotting smoke billowing from a vehicle, Fox rushed over to the accident to help those stuck inside unclip their seatbelts, she added.

“They need to know who saved them. By getting them out of the car, he lost his life,” Fitch told 8 News Now on Sunday.

Footage obtained by the local news station shows several white cars smashed together, along with a gray wall almost completely destroyed.

Grant Fox Sr’s fiance Porche Fitch is still looking for answers over her partner’s death ( 8 News Now )

“People were trapped inside of the car and then the vehicle started smoking so he put on his shoes, ran downstairs to assist, ripping the seatbelts apart trying to get everybody out because the car was about to blow up,” Fitch shared.

After ensuring that everyone received help, Fox can be seen on the footage wheezing.

He told his fiancée that he was struggling to breathe, at which point medical staff from the scene intervened, transporting him by ambulance to Mountain View Hospital, according to the fiancée.

Specific details surrounding the crash, the casualties and Fox’s injuries have not yet been released and continue to be under investiagtion.

Fitch is still searching for answers and is awaiting to hear from the coroner’s office about the cause of her fiancée’s death.

A candlelight vigil in memory of Grant Fox Sr. following his death ( 8 News Now/YouTube )

The Independent has contacted the North Las Vegas Police Department, Mountain View Hospital and Clark County Coroner’s Office for further details.

Fitch’s father, Robert, said that car accidents are commonplace near Fox home, and his son was “tired of the constant collisions.”

“My daughter told me he wasn’t even going to go outside, but I guess something told him that he was needed so he jumped up, ran downstairs, and did what he had to do,” he added.

Fitch has been lamenting the loss of Fox since his untimely death with a flurry of heartbreaking memorial posts on social media.

“Just came across this video I had to post it I miss my husband so much,” she wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

“I hear his voice nonstop remember what I told you remember what I taught you and it’s not a game.”

Last week, Fitch posted a picture of a candlelit vigil, complete with black balloons and photographs of Fox and family.