Smashed cars scattered over Las Vegas road after three fatal crashes in 10 hours

Smashed cars were strewn across a Las Vegas road after three fatal crashes in 10 hours, footage released by police shows.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said each crash involved the use of excessive speed.

Detectives are investigating the 81st traffic-related death in the department's jurisdiction so far in 2024, police added.

Police urged the local community to have "some level of personal responsibility" and "begged" for improved driving behaviour on the city's roads.

"Are we in a hurry to kill ourselves? Slow down," LVMPD said in a statement on X/Twitter.