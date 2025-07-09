Great white shark sneaks up on Cape Cod paddleboarders: ‘Got to get out of here’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teenage paddleboarders enjoying the waters in Cape Cod on the Fourth of July had an unexpected — and unwanted — visit from a great white shark.

Margaret Bowles told CBS News that she had been paddleboarding with her bestfriend Madeleine Cronin for a few hours near Stony Beach when the terrifying experience occurred.

The duo didn’t realize the immediate danger they were in though. Indeed, Cronin took a picture of her friend - but had no idea that there was a fin peaking out at the bottom of the frame.

"I was like, 'Take a picture of me!' right. Then next to her board, this, 8-inch out of the water, fin. It's like fleshy and grey and I'm like, 'Oh my goodness,'" Bowles told the broadcaster. "My heart kind of sank."

A second picture, after Bowles realizes what is in the water, paints a different picture.

“When I am looking through the phone and I see her face change from just like happy or whatever to, ‘Oh my God, there’s a shark,” Cronin told the outlet.

A great white shark came within feet of a pair of paddleboarding teens in Cape Cod on July 4, 2025. The teens quickly fled from the water and reported the shark sighting

The shark eventually passed within a foot of Cronin, who felt it in the currents.

"Immediately we kicked into like, 'We've got to get out of here,'" Bowles said.

Cronin agreed, saying from that point on their focus was just to "go, go, go" back to the beach. She paddled so hard that she broke her oar on the way back to the shore.

"Not many thoughts after that," she told CBS News.

Once the teens were safely out of the water, they reported their sighting to the Sharktivity app. The app can be used by beachgoers to keep informed on the latest shark sightings.

John Chisholm, of the New England Aquarium confirmed that it was a great white — citing its pointed dorsal fin — and estimated that the animal was about the size of the teens' paddleboards.

White shark activity in the area is “pretty rare” though, he added.

After the chilling encounter, Bowles said she was proud of herself and Cronin for staying calm in a frightening situation, noting that it would have been "easy for one of us to freak out and fall off the board or something."

Cronin said she planned to take a break from the ocean for a "few days" but added that she would be back eventually.