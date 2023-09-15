Jury clears three men of plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A jury has found three men not guilty of a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Twin brothers William and Michael Null, and a third man Eric Molitor were found not guilty of providing support for a terrorist act and a weapon charge on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

They were the last of 14 men to face charges in state or federal court over the kinapping plot on the eve of the 2020 presidential election. Nine others have been convicted.

breaking more to come