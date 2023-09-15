Jury clears three men of plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer
Nine other men were convicted of 2020 kidnapping plot at separate trials
A jury has found three men not guilty of a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Twin brothers William and Michael Null, and a third man Eric Molitor were found not guilty of providing support for a terrorist act and a weapon charge on Friday, according to the Associated Press.
They were the last of 14 men to face charges in state or federal court over the kinapping plot on the eve of the 2020 presidential election. Nine others have been convicted.
