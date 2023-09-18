Nearly 60,000lbs of ground beef recalled over E. coli fears

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 58,000 pounds of ground beef has been recalled after traces of E. coli were detected, authorities say.

The raw beef was recalled by Wisconsin-based American Foods Group, operating as Green Bay Dressed Beef, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced in a statement.

It came after sample batches of the beef tested positive for Shiga toxin-producing E.coli.

The recall applied to Green Bay Dressed Beef’s beef fine ground and beef halal fine ground tubed products that were produced on 14 September, the USDA said.

The raw beef was shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio, the agency said.

E. coli are bacteria found in foods, the environment, and human and animal intestines.

Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhoea, vomiting and respiratory illness or pneumonia, and can in some cases prove severe or even life-threatening.

More than 58,000 pounds of Green Bay Dressed Beef has been recalled after traces of E. coli were detected (US Department of Agriculture)

Some types of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli can cause kidney failure, the CDC says.

The CDC stressed that most E. coli bacterial strains are harmless. No one has reported falling ill from the beef, the USDA said.

Consumers should throw away any of the affected meat or return it to the place of purchase.

Last month, Grand Canyon National Park officials warned that visitors should boil water after traces of E. Coli were detected in the water supply close to Phantom Ranch.